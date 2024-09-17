Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The RNLI are asking the public ‘to be mindful of the weather and tide times before venturing out on the water’ after there was an emergency call to assist two people onboard a fishing vessel which had run aground close to the entrance of Ardglass harbour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post on Portaferry RNLI reveals they were involved in rescue of two people in fishing boat off Ardglass after being paged by Belfast Coastguard at 12.10am on Saturday (14th September).

Their post says that the station's inshore lifeboat Blue Peter V was quickly launched with helm Paul Mageean and crew members Chris Adair, Ros Watret and Paddy Lowry onboard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on arriving at Ardglass harbour, the 46ft fishing vessel ‘was seen to be high aground and listing, and the decision was taken to bring the two crew members to safety’.

But given there was only one safe angle of approach but that it would leave a considerable height difference between the casualty vessel and lifeboat’, a decision was made to request the assistance of a Coastguard helicopter.

When the helicopter arrived, ‘both crew members were winched onboard the Coastguard helicopter from Wales and transferred to a nearby landing site where they were met by members of Newcastle Coastguard team’.

The post adds that Portaferry lifeboat left the scene at 2.05am and ‘were recovered back to the boathouse by members of the shore crew at 2.55am’. Speaking after the call out, Portaferry RNLI helm, Paul Mageean said: 'The vessel's crew did the right thing in calling for help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The poor weather conditions and the darkness of the night made for a challenging situation but we train for scenarios like this which always help us to assess and decide upon the best option to bring those onboard to safety.

Portaferry RNLI fishing rescue

"We would like to thank our colleagues from the Coastguard who on arrival, winced the casualties and brought them ashore.

“Everyone who responded to the pagers in Portaferry tonight are volunteers who have given their time to train for this role and respond to call outs ensuring they have the knowledge and skills to complete challenging tasks with professionalism and without delay.

"Our crew on the lifeboat tonight did their job and there were also several people waiting for us in the station - these shore crew also volunteer their time willingly to make these launches happen safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would ask everyone to be mindful of the weather and tide times before venturing out on the water.