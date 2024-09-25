Road shut due to 'serious' crash in rural Co Fermanagh say police

By Adam Kula
Published 25th Sep 2024, 22:14 BST
A road in the Fermanagh countryside is shut after a collision.

Police described the incident on the Crom Road, to the south of Lisnaskea, as “serious”.

They added: “Local diversions are in place and signposted, however you're best seeking an alternative route for your journey at this time.”

There are no more details at present.