Seaside town comes alive with creepy critters, spooktacular costumes, monster mash music and a Haunted House

There was something for all the family despite the rain where crowds turned out to enjoy an evening filled with ‘fangtastic’ entertainment and activities.
The packed event ended with a spectacular fireworks finale.
The Base groups decorated the Halloween float, while Rathmoyle group and Gaelscoil An Chaistil school took part in the parade.
1.
Ballycastle came alive on Monday night for the annual Halloween Happenings even Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
2.
3.
4.
