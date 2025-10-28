Seaside town comes alive with creepy critters, spooktacular costumes, monster mash music and a Haunted House

By Gemma Murray
Published 28th Oct 2025, 11:28 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 11:39 GMT
Ballycastle came alive on Monday night for the annual Halloween Happenings event, featuring creepy critters, spooktacular costumes, monster mash music from DJ Beetlejuice, witches and wizards, a Haunted House, circus skills workshops, dancers, and fire performers.

There was something for all the family despite the rain where crowds turned out to enjoy an evening filled with ‘fangtastic’ entertainment and activities.

The packed event ended with a spectacular fireworks finale.

The Base groups decorated the Halloween float, while Rathmoyle group and Gaelscoil An Chaistil school took part in the parade.

