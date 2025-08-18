In a statement the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, confirmed a recent sighting and subsequent capture of an Asian hornet in the Cork area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Asian hornet is described as being ‘a highly effective predator of honeybees, wasps and other important pollinators, such as hoverflies’.

The huge size of its colonies (consisting of up to 10,000 individuals per season) means that they can rapidly decimate bee numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to its aggressive nature and feeding habits, it could have a serious impact on native insect biodiversity and on pollination more widely.

An Asian predatory wasp, also known as Asian Hornet, with its sting out. AFP PHOTO JEAN-PIERRE MULLER (Photo credit should read JEAN-PIERRE MULLER/AFP via Getty Images)

A Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) spokesperson said: “This recent sighting acts as a timely reminder of the potential for the Asian hornet to reach Northern Ireland.

"This is the second confirmed record of Asian hornet in Ireland, with the National Parks and Wildlife Service continuing its monitoring to determine whether this is an isolated individual or part of a larger population.

“While there have been no confirmed sightings in Northern Ireland to date. a precautionary approach is essential here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Members of the public and local beekeepers are asked to remain vigilant for sightings of the Asian hornet.

“Early detection and nest destruction are critical to achieving eradication following any confirmed sighting.

“The NIEA is working in partnership with NPWS and the National Biodiversity Data Centre to address the threat posed by Asian Hornet, as part of the All-Island Biosecurity and Invasive Species Initiative, which will help ensure that the island of Ireland is well prepared.”

To allow for a rapid and proactive response to any confirmed sightings in Northern Ireland, NIEA published the Northern Ireland Rapid Response Contingency Plan for Asian Hornet and is located on the DAERA website at: https://invasivespeciesni.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Northern-Ireland-AH-RR-Contingency-Plan-minus-contacts-details.pdf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This plan is currently under review, along with the Invasive Alien Species Strategy for Northern Ireland.

And it is important to know that suspect sightings in Northern Ireland should be reported alongside a photograph of the insect to NIEA, via the Asian Hornet Watch app at: https://www.brc.ac.uk/app/asian-hornet-watch or via CEDaR online recording at: http://www2.habitas.org.uk/records/ISI.