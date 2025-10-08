Six fire appliances and 51 firefighters rushed to a blazing agricultural fire outside Coleraine

By Gemma Murray
Published 8th Oct 2025, 08:22 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2025, 08:30 BST
Fifty-one firefighters last night dealt with an agricultural fire outside Coleraine.

A statement from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: ‘Following an initial call at 2000hrs on Tuesday 7th October 2025, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are in attendance at an agricultural fire at Kilmaconnell Road, Coleraine’.

They said that 6 fire appliances and 51 firefighters attended and were supported by a Command Support Unit and other specialist vehicles.

They also asked members of the public to please avoid the area and help support firefighting operations.

And local residents have been advised to keep windows and doors closed.

