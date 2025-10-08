Six fire appliances and 51 firefighters rushed to a blazing agricultural fire outside Coleraine

NIFRS

Fifty-one firefighters last night dealt with an agricultural fire outside Coleraine.

A statement from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: ‘Following an initial call at 2000hrs on Tuesday 7th October 2025, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are in attendance at an agricultural fire at Kilmaconnell Road, Coleraine’.

They said that 6 fire appliances and 51 firefighters attended and were supported by a Command Support Unit and other specialist vehicles.

They also asked members of the public to please avoid the area and help support firefighting operations.