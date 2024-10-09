Stephen Nolan and his mother Audrey from his Twitter feed

Stephen Nolan this morning issued a lengthy thank-you on air to everyone who supported him yesterday after his mother fell in her home – and he left the radio show early.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a caller to the show asked about his mother, Stephen Nolan said: “First of all what happened was – I was presenting the show yesterday morning and I got a phone call to say my mum had been found on the floor.

"I am sorry for leaving the show early, but I am not sorry because she is always going to come first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was really, really worried and the person who found her was really worried to so I rushed up to the house and I think she is going to be alright. She is in hospital.”

In the emotional statement he added: “I will tell you what though, and I really mean this from the bottom of my heart, because of the nature of what I do and the nature of what the Nolan Show is, dealing with politics every day – and there is never a day goes by that there is not controversy in this country and that brings a lot of flak. and criticism and all that goes with it – yesterday my phone did not stop with people from all around this country texting me to see if I was alright and asking if my mum was alright.

“I am talking about friends, from this amazing place where I work the BBC where this building seems to wrap its arms around you with love and support, and also politicians some of whom refuse to engage with this programme for whatever reasons were reaching out to me.

"So yesterday so when I was up in that hospital and last night when I walked out of it I sat in the car it genuinely meant something to me that so many people were thinking about me.

"It is a long winded way of saying thank you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Nolan

Yesterday (Tuesday 8 October) morning's episode of the Stephen Nolan Show was forced off air early as the presenter did not return after the 10 o'clock news bulletin.

The Stephen Nolan Show was cut short by thirty minutes following a discussion on the war in the Middle East.

But the reason for his quick exit was explained on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter).

He said he had received a call while on air to tell him his beloved mother, Audrey, had taken ill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And last night the broadcaster updated what was happening with his beloved mother for his followers.

His message said: “Hi all ,

"Mum fell overnight & was found in a worrying state .

"I am an only child & have been anxious all day at the hospital - many of you have experienced similar .

"I want to thank everybody who texted me today making me feel loved & supported about mum.

"Some politicians who haven’t spoken to me in years wanted to know if mum & I were ok as did many friends and colleagues within the BBC .

"Thank you.

"Your concern for me genuinely helped me today . Big Audrey will hopefully be ok.

"I love her so much.