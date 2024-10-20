Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has this morning issued an amber weather warning for wind across Northern Ireland.

The PSNI has warned road users to prepare for potential traffic disruption.

This upgrades previous weather warning for today from yellow to amber, indicating more serious conditions are to occur than initially expected.

The yellow warning applies to all counties of Northern Ireland from 3am to midnight today and this warning remains in place. See more details here.

However the amber warning applies from 1pm today until 8pm and is only for Counties Antrim, Fermanagh, Londonderry and Tyrone. See more details here.

Both Yellow and Amber warnings predict wind custs from 60-70mph today.

The Met Office warns to expect:

:: A good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

:: Probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

:: Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected

:: Flying debris is likely and could lead to Injuries or danger to life

:: Some roads and bridges are likely to close

The warning states that Storm Ashley will bring a period of southwesterly gales during Sunday afternoon and early evening across much of western and northern Northern Ireland. Gusts are expected to reach 60 to 70 mph for a time before easing from the west. Some disruption to transport and power supplies is likely. WHAT SHOULD I DO? The Met Office advises that driving in such conditions can be dangerous.

"If you must drive, you can do this more safely by taking the following actions; drive slowly to minimise the impact of wind gusts, be aware of high sided vehicles/caravans on more exposed roads and be cautious when overtaking, and give cyclists, motorcyclists, lorries, and buses more room than usual." STAY INDOORS AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE "Being outside in high winds makes you more vulnerable to injury. If you do go out, try not to walk, or shelter, close to buildings and trees. In advance of high winds, check for loose items outside your home and secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences." "If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard." If possible gather torches and batteries for possible power cuts, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items. Stay up to date with the weather forecast for your area and follow advice from emergency services and local authorities.

The PSNI has advised road users to exercise extra caution, to consider if your journey is necessary and to take extra care if travelling. “If you must travel, please bear the prevailing conditions in mind,” ir said. “Your journey may take longer than normal, please drive slowly to minimize the impact of wind gusts, and be aware of high-sided vehicles on more exposed roads. Fallen trees or flying debris are possible in the gale force winds.

"Reduce your speed and give more vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists more room than usual, especially when overtaking.” Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck added: "Consider the potential risks before you leave. Do not place yourself or others in unnecessary danger."

The Stormont Executive has a dedicated advice page on what to do during strong wind warnings in Northern Ireland, with extensive contact numbers for help. Click here.

EMERGENCY NUMBERS:

You should note the following numbers in case of emergency:

emergency services – 999 or 112

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks – 03457 643 643

NI Gas Emergency Service – 0800 002 001

Northern Ireland Water Waterline – 03457 440 088

Flooding Incident Line – 0300 2000 100