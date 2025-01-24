Storm Eowyn: NIE Warns public to keep clear of downed power lines and be careful around fallen trees
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The provincewide electrical infrastructure giant says its network suffered “significant damage” in Strom Eowyn, with widespread power cuts across the Northern Ireland even as a red alert lifted.
Officials warned the public not to go near any downed lines, warning that electricity can “jump gaps” and hurt people close to wires, but aren’t touching them.
They also asked the public to be careful around fallen trees, as they may have brought power lines down with them that are hidden among collapsed branches.
As of 3pm, added officials, around 283,000 people in Northern Ireland were without power – but that may go up as an amber weather warning remains in place until 9pm tonight.
Alex Houston, network operations manager for NIE, said: “We’re aware of hazards on the network so are urging everyone to stay well clear of any damaged equipment or broken lines and be aware that electricity can jump gaps.
"Where trees have fallen they may have impacted on a power line even if damage isn’t immediately obvious, so please look out for power lines and stay clear.
"Our restoration efforts are now getting underway as the red warning passes and we will be prioritising the hazards and critical infrastructure sites that we know have been impacted. Our ask of the public is to remain vigilant and clear of any electricity lines.”
Anyone who encounters damage to the network should advise NIE Networks immediately on 03457 643 643. Customers can also report a power cut online via nienetworks.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.