Storm Eowyn shutdown: Quarter of a million homes across Northern Ireland without power in hurricane force winds, as flights grounded and trains and buses cancelled amid red alert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Around 240,000 homes and businesses all across the province are without power this morning as Storm Eowyn hit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hurricane-force winds battered parts of Northern Ireland as the storm landed, with the strongest gusts of the day so far recorded in Killowen, County Down, where speeds reached 92mph.

Schools and universities are shut while most hospital appointments have been cancelled, while trains and buses have been stopped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All flights to and from George Best City Airport and Belfast International Airport are currently grounded. The latter apologised for not being able to tell customers whether any of the day’s 90 arrivals and departures were going to happen. Stena Line has cancelled all sailings to and from Belfast until 7.30pm.

A tree blocks a road at Springfarm in Antrim in the high winds of Storm Eowyn. Picture Pacemaker

NIE Networks have advised the public to stay well clear of any damaged electricity equipment as Storm Eowyn continues to cause significant damage to the electricity network. As of 11.30am approximately 240,000 customers were without power but they anticipate that number will continue to rise as the storm continues.

Alex Houston, Network Operations Manager for NIE Networks, advised: “We are aware of hazards on the network so we are urging everyone to please stay well clear of any damaged equipment or broken lines and be aware that electricity can jump gaps.”

Anyone who encounters damage to the network should advise NIE Networks immediately on 03457 643 643. Customers can also report a power cut via nienetworks.co.uk, WhatsApp, Facebook or call our helpline on 03457 643 643.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A rare red alert, meaning Storm Eowyn is a threat to life, is in force until 2pm today. Many businesses are closed, including supermarket chains Tesco, Sainsbury and Lidl, and the Met Office has warned people to work from home if possible and avoid travel. Council services have been suspended, with bin collections cancelled while leisure centres, civic dumps and parks are all shut.

Belfast;s Woodstock Road, normally a packed commuter route into the city centre, was deserted at rush hour on Friday morning, and a hoarding ripped down by Storm Eowyn lay in the street,

The Kingsway, Dunmurry was closed in both direction this morning, due to an unsafe electricity pole. The Gransha Road, Dundonald was completely closed due to fallen power lines. The Hillhall Road, Lisburn was closed completely due to multiple fallen trees and power cables. Police said please seek alternative routes for your journey, and only travel if strictly necessary.

Northern Ireland British Medical Association spokesman Dr Alan Stout said the NHS is trying to strike a balance, he said, between trying to maintain an urgent and emergency service and also protecting NHS staff.

"Because we have to follow the alerts and the guidance like everybody else. “We can't be encouraging - in the middle of this red alert - patients to be moving around the place as well. So it's very much contingency planning and very much just trying to deal with those urgent cases."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Politicians across Northern Ireland have spoken of the impact in their area. The East Antrim MLA John Stewart says that internet, mobile data and electricity is out in his area – and the only communication still working is mobile phone calls. It’s a similar picture in Mid Ulster where SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone also has no internet connection and is unable to send emails or access the internet on behalf of constituents. He has also struggled with unreliable phone signal and has been unable to get through to to a special hotline for NIE to report a damaged powerline in the Coagh area – which is currently laying on a road. He believes the damage is responsible for a lack of mobile internet service in the area. In Fermanagh – UUP peer Lord Elliott has suffered damage to sheds and fences on his farm – and is also with any internet access.

A broken telegraph pole on Blaris Road, Co Antrim. Residents across Ireland have been urged to stay at home as the entire island braces for the arrival of Storm Eowyn. The top-level red warning for wind is in place in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Photo: Jonathan McCambridge/PA Wire

Alex Houston, of NIE Networks, advised: “Where trees have fallen they may have impacted on a power line even if damage isn’t immediately obvious, so please look out for power lines and, if in doubt, stay clear. We will only be able to begin to mobilise our crews when the Red Alert passes. At that stage we will be focusing on making the network safe but our plea is for everyone to remain vigilant and clear of any electricity lines.”

Check in on vulnerable family, neighbours and friends, without travelling while red warning is in place. Keep the freezer door closed to help preserve your food

“Report a power cut via nienetworks.co.uk, WhatsApp, Facebook or call our helpline on 03457 643 643”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, south of the border a wind speed of 183kmh (114mph) brought by Storm Eowyn has been recorded in the Republic, the fastest since records began, Irish forecaster Met Eireann said. It reported that a gust of 183kmh had been recorded at Mace Head, Co Galway, at 5am, just above the previous record high of 182kmh (113mph) set in January 1945 in Foynes, Co Limerick.