Sympathy has been expressed after a woman in her 70s died following a fire at a house in the Derrycush Park area of Aughnacloy yesterday evening, Wednesday 6th August.

It has emerged that the PSNI were notified of the fire shortly after 6pm – and they attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished the blaze but, sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The PSNI statement adds that enquiries are ongoing, however it is not believed that the death is suspicious.

DUP Councillor for Clogher Valley in Mid Ulster District Council said: ‘This has come as a shock to everyone in the area.

‘It is really tragic and I want to extend my sympathy to her friends and family at this time. It is horrendous,

‘I also want to thanks the emergency services who were on the scene trying to help’.

UUP Councillor for the area, Meta Graham added: ‘It is a terrible tragedy and no words can express how awful.

‘It is very sad and doesn’t bear thinking about.

‘My thoughts are with her family. friends and neighbours at this time’.

Local Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew said the woman’s death was ‘heartbreaking’ and extended his sympathy to her family and friends.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said: ‘It’s absolutely heartbreaking that an elderly woman has died following a fire at a house in Aughnacloy. “I want to express my condolences to the family, friends and neighbours of this woman, who now face extremely difficult days and weeks ahead.

“The community is in shock today, but I have no doubt they will rally around to support the woman’s loved ones in the time ahead.”