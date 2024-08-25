Teenager killed in crash in Co Donegal named as Kian Dawson from Londonderry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager killed in a road crash in Co Donegal has been named locally as Kian Dawson.

The 16-year-old, from Carnhill in Londonderry, died in the single-vehicle collision on the R240 at Cross, Quigley’s Point at 11.15pm on Saturday.

The crash happened just under five miles from the border with Northern Ireland and about nine miles north of Londonderry city.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 20s, was seriously injured and is in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

A map of the area with Quigley's Point highlighted, c/o Google

The road was closed to allow for a forensic examination of the scene.

Local youth football club Don Boscos said that Kian, who had been a member since he was five, and his father, who is a coach at the club, have been “an integral part” of the organisation for many years.

It said that all club activities were to be called off for a week as a mark of respect for the family.

“Our hearts are sore today,” it said in a statement on Facebook.

“Kian was the most genuine, well-mannered and unassuming young lad you could meet.

“He was a credit to Don Boscos but more importantly to his mum and dad, Fiona and Emmett.

“Kian will be forever remembered by his coaches, teammates and friends at Don Boscos.

“We are also thinking of you all at this heartbreaking time.”

The club issued its deepest condolences to Kian’s parents, sister, and wider family.