Third man arrested by detectives investigating an arson attack on a car in the Castlewellan Road area of Banbridge
A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson in the early hours of today, Thursday 21st August, and remains in custody at this time.
A 27-year-old man and a 35-year-old man arrested on Wednesday, 20th August, have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
A car was set alight in the Castlewellan Road area on Tuesday night, 19th August, at around 10.40pm.
The vehicle was destroyed and significant damage caused to the surrounding area.
Anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or with CCTV or other footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1976 19/08/25.
You can also report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org