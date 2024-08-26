Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six people have been rescued from Strangford Lough after a canoeing trip went awry.

The group was made up of three children and three adults, and the lifeboat was summoned by a member of the public walking their dog, who had spotted them in trouble.

Portaferry RNLI's volunteer crew were paged at 1.10pm on Sunday afternoon at the request of Belfast Coastguard.

The inshore lifeboat helmed by Chris Adair, and with Rosslyn Watret, Molly Crowe and Paddy Lowry onboard, launche and headed in the direction of the last sighting of the three canoes, described as two inflatable kayaks and a Canadian canoe.

Members of Newcastle Coastguard team wait for the Portaferry RNLI lifeboat to arrive at Killyleagh Yacht Club pontoon

Conditions at the time were a force six strong south-westerly breeze, with a choppy sea state (the Beaufort wind scale goes from 0 to 12, with six classed as a “strong breeze”, just below a “near gale”).

The RNLI said: “On the shore of Salt Island, the crew found an inflatable kayak with one adult and one child onboard.

"The group had been enjoying a camping trip out on one of the islands when they were caught out by the weather as they returned ashore.

"The first two kayakers were transferred onboard the lifeboat and brought to Killyleagh Yacht Club pontoon before the lifeboat crew returned to continue the search.

“The wind and tide had carried the remaining two adults and two children further east to the Sound of Wee Wife near The Launches, at the back of Salt Island.

"However, with the tide dropping, the water was now too shallow for the lifeboat to be brought close enough to lift these additional casualties.

"The lifeboat repositioned and with the guidance of the crew, the remaining casualties launched their inflatable kayak and Canadian canoe and allowed themselves to be carried further into Strangford Lough and away from shallow waters where the lifeboat crew were waiting to pick them up.

“Once ashore, all six were transferred into the care of Newcastle Coastguard team.”

Speaking following the call out, Portaferry RNLI helmsman Chris Adair said: “This call out was made more challenging given the conditions we faced but we were delighted to get all six kayakers ashore safely and we wish them well.

“We commend the member of the public for raising the alarm, his quick thinking really made a difference today. We would always ask the public to make that call immediately if they think someone is in difficulty. We would rather launch the lifeboat and find everyone is OK, than not launch at all.