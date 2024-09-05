Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police investigating disorder in the Nailors Row area of Londonderry on August 10 have conducted searches in the city today, Thursday 5th September.

As part of the investigation into the disorder, which is being led by detectives from North West Criminal Investigation Division, four searches were conducted at addresses in the city-side.

A number of items were seized.

Three boys - one aged 10 years old, and two boys, both aged 13, were arrested on offences including Riot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...