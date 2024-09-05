Three boys - aged 10 and two aged 13-years - arrested along on offences including Riot in the Nailors Row area of Londonderry
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police investigating disorder in the Nailors Row area of Londonderry on August 10 have conducted searches in the city today, Thursday 5th September.
As part of the investigation into the disorder, which is being led by detectives from North West Criminal Investigation Division, four searches were conducted at addresses in the city-side.
A number of items were seized.
Three boys - one aged 10 years old, and two boys, both aged 13, were arrested on offences including Riot.
The PSNI statement adds that ‘all three boys have been bailed’ and ‘the investigation continues’.