Three people seriously injured in south Belfast two-car collision - victims range from 30s to 70s

By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 15th Jul 2025, 20:58 BST
Three people have been seriously injured in a road collision in south Belfast.

Two cars – a Seat Arona and a Honda Civic – were involved in the incident in the Finaghy Road North area at around 1.30pm on Monday.

A police spokesperson said the driver of the Honda, a man in his 30s, the other driver, in his 70s, and his passenger, in her late 60s, were injured.

They were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries which are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

The crash involved two vehicles

"We are investigating the circumstances leading up to this collision in this residential area," the spokesperson said.

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area, who may have witnessed this or the events leading up to it, to contact us.

"We are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a third car, possibly white in colour, seen in the area at the time of the collision.

"Any dashcam or doorbell footage covering Finaghy Road North or the surrounding area would also be useful to our inquiries.

"The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 850 of 14/07/25."

