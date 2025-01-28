Tractor power saves the day with big-hearted farmers to the rescue after Storm Eowyn sparked two-day blackout at Bangor old folks' home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Farmers sped to the rescue of a County Down old folks home last Friday, when power was knocked out by Storm Eowyn.

Summerhill Residential Home, in countryside to the south-east of Bangor, lost its electricity supply at 9am as 90mph winds blasted the province.

Staff initially tried to keep spirits up with sing-songs and reminiscences of wartime blackouts - but as the power cut continued into Friday afternoon, even trusty cups of tea from camp stoves weren’t cutting it any more.

As the storm raged and with no sign of electricity coming back, the home turned to its emergency generator as a solution.

Pictured outside Summerhill Residential Home with a tractor from farmers John Steele and Son are care home staff Kathleen Totten, Oksana Dulina, Karen Anderson, Allan Harrison, Lisa Harrison, Hollie Shaw and Richard Gordon.

But the generator works by using a tractor with a power take-off shaft to create electricity – and the old folks’ home doesn’t have that kind of heavy-duty farm equipment to hand.

So the call went out for big-hearted Ards Peninsula farmers to brave the winds and get everything up and running again.

Said a spokesman for Summerhill: “The first farmer to the rescue was a kind neighbour, Jay Warden, who was able to lend the home a tractor for a few hours to give power and heat.

"The home then had an offer of a tractor from William Steele of Kircubbin; gratefully collected by one of the owners, it saw the home through until the power was restored at 5pm on Saturday.

Care home directors Allan and Lisa Harrison, who operate Summerhill in Bangor, pictured with a tractor from John Steele and Son hooked up to the emergency generator.

"William was able to let the home keep the tractor until Monday, just in case of any further outages.”

The home praised farmers for “living up to their reputation as the backbone of our country”, noting that many of them were out clearing roads of fallen trees and debris.

“Because of them, staff such as ours were able to get into work to care for the residents,” said the spokesman. “A big thank-you also goes out to all the staff who braved the elements to get into work.

