Traffic & Travel: North Down major route reopens after earlier collision which created long delays on Belfast Road

Around 10.30am a PSNI statement confirmed that the ‘Bangor Road in Holywood has reopened following an earlier collision’ following long delays in north Down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier another statement from the PSNI advised ‘there is delay in the Bangor Road area of Holywood this morning’.

‘Traffic is building due to one lane being blocked near the hotel due to a collision,’ the statement adds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘You're advised to leave more time for your journey or take another route, if possible’.

And earlier a post on ‘X’ from TrafficwatchNI said there has been a ‘road traffic collision on A2 Belfast - Bangor Road at Culloden Hotel in the Belfast direction’.