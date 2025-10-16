Traffic & Travel: North Down major route reopens after earlier collision which created long delays on Belfast Road
Around 10.30am a PSNI statement confirmed that the ‘Bangor Road in Holywood has reopened following an earlier collision’ following long delays in north Down.
Earlier another statement from the PSNI advised ‘there is delay in the Bangor Road area of Holywood this morning’.
‘Traffic is building due to one lane being blocked near the hotel due to a collision,’ the statement adds.
‘You're advised to leave more time for your journey or take another route, if possible’.
And earlier a post on ‘X’ from TrafficwatchNI said there has been a ‘road traffic collision on A2 Belfast - Bangor Road at Culloden Hotel in the Belfast direction’.
It adds that drivers should expect delays.