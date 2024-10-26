Traffic & Travel: Two pensioners have been killed in road crash in Co Antrim

The Frosses Road near Ballymoney

Two pensioners have died following a road crash in Co Antrim

A pair of elderly brothers have died following a road crash in Co Antrim.

Samuel Holmes, 75, and Desmond Holmes, 82, from the Ballymoney area, died following the incident on Friday afternoon.

Police said the car they were travelling in was in a collision with a lorry on the Frosses Road near Ballymoney.

PSNI roads inspector Cherith Adair said police received a report of the collision at about 1.10pm.

“Officers along with colleagues from other emergency services attended but sadly the driver of the car died at the scene, and the passenger died a short time later in hospital,” she said.

“Officers from the collision investigation unit examining the circumstances of the collision, are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or to anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other footage that could assist with inquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 757 25/10/24.”

North Antrim MP Jim Allister expressed his sadness, and urged action to make the road safer.

“Two more deaths on the A26 add to the tragic toll on this road,” he said.

“I wish to convey condolences on behalf of myself and the wider community to the families of the two elderly (men) who died.

“Once more great grief has been caused by deaths on this section of road adjacent to Ballymoney.

