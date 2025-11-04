Translink to light up Belfast’s festive season with return of late-night bus and train services

Extend Belfast Nights Out with Translink’s New Year-Round Late-Night Transport Pilot Translink is set to light up Belfast’s festive season with the return of its popular late-night bus and train services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting on Friday 28th November 2025, this year’s initiative marks the start of a significant new

year-round bus pilot scheme backed by the NI Executive.

Building on the success of previous Christmas initiatives, the extended late-night services

will operate every Friday and Saturday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together with additional festive rail services, Translink aims to support the seasonal celebrations and help build Belfast’s vibrant night-time economy, enhance safety for evening travellers, and encourage sustainable travel choices.

 Metro Services: Operating from midnight until 2am every Friday and Saturday (Year

Long pilot)

Late Night Services 2025

 Ulsterbus: Later departing services from Belfast to towns and cities across Northern

Ireland (Year Long pilot)

 Rail Services: Additional capacity across all lines on Friday and Saturday nights

(Christmas Period only)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Santa Claus

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “This initiative marks the start of a significant new year-round bus pilot scheme which

will introduce reliable late-night transport across Belfast.

"As well as improving connectivity, it will also ensure people are able to return home safely after work or

enjoying an evening of shopping or socialising.

“The cross-Executive funding for this pilot scheme reflects our determination to work together to do everything we can to boost our thriving night-time economy."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “I am pleased the Executive has been able to support this pilot scheme which will

make it easier for people to travel home after work, social events, or late-night shopping.

"Our public transport network is hugely important in supporting our vibrant night-time economy as well as ensuring a safer, more connected city for everyone, and these new services will enhance accessibility and support local businesses to increase their evening trade.”

Welcoming the launch of the year-long pilot Minister for Infrastructure, Liz Kimmins said: “I continue to work hard to improve our transport network and was keen to support this year long initiative which will be beneficial for many reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sustainable and safer ways to travel is at the heart of my ambition for the growth of our public transport network across the north.

"I encourage everyone to use these new services, which will provide a safe and reliable way home for people working and socialising in

the city as well as supporting the night-time economy.”

Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Paul Doherty, added: “I really welcome the return of late-night bus services in this year-long bus pilot

scheme – not only will they make it easier for residents and visitors to enjoy the city centre, knowing they have a safe, reliable and affordable way home, these services will also boost Belfast’s night-time economy in our shops, restaurants, bars, and cultural venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Belfast city centre offers a fantastic festive experience – with the Belfast Christmas Market, extended shopping hours, music gigs, panto, circus and more – so I’d encourage people to make use of these late-night services to come in and enjoy it all!”

Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive, added: “We’re grateful for the support of the NI Executive, Belfast City Council and our city

partners in helping us deliver the year-long pilot to bus services.

"Together we’re energising the city’s nightlife while offering a greener, safer way to travel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad