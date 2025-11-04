Translink to light up Belfast’s festive season with return of late-night bus and train services
Starting on Friday 28th November 2025, this year’s initiative marks the start of a significant new
year-round bus pilot scheme backed by the NI Executive.
Building on the success of previous Christmas initiatives, the extended late-night services
will operate every Friday and Saturday night.
Together with additional festive rail services, Translink aims to support the seasonal celebrations and help build Belfast’s vibrant night-time economy, enhance safety for evening travellers, and encourage sustainable travel choices.
Metro Services: Operating from midnight until 2am every Friday and Saturday (Year
Long pilot)
Ulsterbus: Later departing services from Belfast to towns and cities across Northern
Ireland (Year Long pilot)
Rail Services: Additional capacity across all lines on Friday and Saturday nights
(Christmas Period only)
First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “This initiative marks the start of a significant new year-round bus pilot scheme which
will introduce reliable late-night transport across Belfast.
"As well as improving connectivity, it will also ensure people are able to return home safely after work or
enjoying an evening of shopping or socialising.
“The cross-Executive funding for this pilot scheme reflects our determination to work together to do everything we can to boost our thriving night-time economy."
Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “I am pleased the Executive has been able to support this pilot scheme which will
make it easier for people to travel home after work, social events, or late-night shopping.
"Our public transport network is hugely important in supporting our vibrant night-time economy as well as ensuring a safer, more connected city for everyone, and these new services will enhance accessibility and support local businesses to increase their evening trade.”
Welcoming the launch of the year-long pilot Minister for Infrastructure, Liz Kimmins said: “I continue to work hard to improve our transport network and was keen to support this year long initiative which will be beneficial for many reasons.
"Sustainable and safer ways to travel is at the heart of my ambition for the growth of our public transport network across the north.
"I encourage everyone to use these new services, which will provide a safe and reliable way home for people working and socialising in
the city as well as supporting the night-time economy.”
Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Paul Doherty, added: “I really welcome the return of late-night bus services in this year-long bus pilot
scheme – not only will they make it easier for residents and visitors to enjoy the city centre, knowing they have a safe, reliable and affordable way home, these services will also boost Belfast’s night-time economy in our shops, restaurants, bars, and cultural venues.
“Belfast city centre offers a fantastic festive experience – with the Belfast Christmas Market, extended shopping hours, music gigs, panto, circus and more – so I’d encourage people to make use of these late-night services to come in and enjoy it all!”
Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive, added: “We’re grateful for the support of the NI Executive, Belfast City Council and our city
partners in helping us deliver the year-long pilot to bus services.
"Together we’re energising the city’s nightlife while offering a greener, safer way to travel.”
Revellers are encouraged to plan ahead using the Translink journey planner to get familiar with the new routes on offer. Full details are also available on the Translink website at www.translink.co.uk/latenightservices