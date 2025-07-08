A large tree has collapsed onto a public road in Newtownabbey.

It landed on top of cars, causing damage to at least two vehicles.

It happened at Glenavna Manor in Whiteabbey Village, by Belfast Lough in east Antrim.

Just a few dozen metres away from where it fell, an entire house had to be demolished as a result of damage sustained in the storm of January 24 (Storm Eowyn).

An image of the collapsed tree in Newtownabbey

On that occasion, a tree at the rear of a property on the street of terraced homes had crashed down, cutting straight through the roof and the upper floor.

Speaking of the latest tree fall incident, one resident of the street told the News Letter: “We’re hoping to get in touch with the council or MLAs who can help examine the trees for safety. It’s happened all too often around here.

"We had a house that had to be knocked down, and many trees downed after the last storm.”