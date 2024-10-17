Tributes have poured in after the death of Commander Peter Campbell aged 97-years at his home in Randalstown

Commander Campbell from Funeral Times

Funeral details have been released for Commander Peter Campbell who passed away peacefully at home in Randalstown on October 15 at 97-years.

A death notice describes Commander Peter Colin Drummond CAMPBELL LVO, OBE, DL, RN as the ‘beloved husband of the late Lady Moyra, devoted father of Rory and Michael, doting grandfather to Taise, Finn, Chitty, Martha, Patrick and Molly’.

A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at Drummaul Parish Church, Randalstown, on Tuesday 22nd October at 11.00am, followed afterwards by a private cremation at Antrim and Newtownabbey Crematorium.

It adds that ‘Commander Peter shall be sadly missed by family, friends and neighbours’.

Tributes have started pouring in from neighbours in the Co Antrim town (on the undertakers social media page), where he and his wife – the late Lady Moyra Campbell – had been very popular.

One said: “A true gentleman ! RIP Commander Campbell”, “Sorry for your loss. Lovely man” and “So sorry to hear this what great neighbours, condolences to all the family”.

Other tributes added:

“Commander Campbell was a real gentleman in our community despite his upper class status and never treated anyone other than his equal. Really big loss to our community. RIP Peter Campbell”

“A true Gentleman, reunited with Lady Moyra such lovely childhood memories of them both

“Rest in piece commander Campbell, , my girls loved seeing you, you were a massive part of there lives, when girls would have visited, all the stories of your life you shared”

"Sorry for your loss. He very kindly let us play tennis for years on his tennis court as children”

According to Wikipedia, Commander Campbell met his wife – Lady Moyra Hamilton – while she was in royal service at Buckingham Palace.

According to the Wikipedia post Commander Peter Colin Drummond Campbell-Grove (1927-2024) had been a Royal Navy officer and equerry to Elizabeth II.

They married in 1966, had two sons and lived as a family at Hollybrook House in Randalstown, County Antrim.