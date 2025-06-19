Tributes paid to Slane Castle’s Lord Henry Mount Charles, who has died aged 74

Tributes have been paid to Slane Castle’s Lord Henry Mount Charles, who has died aged 74.

He died late on Wednesday after “a long and valiant” battle with cancer, his family said.

Since 1981, the flamboyant rock fan has hosted a series of open-air concerts at his ancestral home of Slane Castle in Co Meath.

“It is with profound sadness that the family of Lord Henry Mount Charles, the Marquess Conyngham, announce his peaceful passing in the late hours of June 18 following a long and valiant battle with cancer,” his family said in a statement.

“A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and custodian of Slane Castle, Lord Henry’s courage and unwavering spirit inspired all who knew him.”

The Slane estate, which acts as a huge natural amphitheatre due to its sloping lands, has played host to several top acts including The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Queen, U2 and Madonna.

The last Slane Festival was in June 2023, when Harry Styles performed for 80,000 fans.

His family said Lord Henry Mount Charles had left behind “an extraordinary legacy as a passionate steward of Ireland’s heritage, dedicating his life to preserving Slane Castle and transforming it into a beacon of culture, music and community”.

“His visionary leadership and generosity touched countless lives, while his warmth, humour and resilience endeared him to friends, colleagues and admirers across generations.

“Lord Henry’s light will continue to shine through the lives he enriched and the enduring contributions he made to Ireland’s cultural landscape. He will be profoundly missed, but never forgotten.”

His family thanked the “exceptional” staff at St James’s Hospital and the many caregivers who treated him with “compassion” over the last decade.

They also said they were “deeply moved” by the “outpouring of public kindness” during his illness.

The family have asked for privacy and said the funeral arrangements will be private.

President Michael D Higgins has led tributes and expressed condolences to his wife Lady Iona, to his children Alexander, Henrietta, Wolfe and Tamara.

“Lord Henry’s contribution was quite unique and a very important turning point in live music in Ireland when he decided to begin using the natural amphitheatre at Slane Castle as a venue at which public performances could be held by some of the most contemporary makers of music,” Mr Higgins said.

“It wasn’t just in relation to very well-known events that Henry was involved, he had a deep interest in promotion of music including new and young talent.

“I have been saddened over recent years to hear of his struggles with cancer, about which he spoken personally and helpfully of his experiences.”

Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Harris said he would be remembered for his “unrivalled wit, his ability to light up a room, and his incredible sense of warmth and generosity”.

“For so many, Lord Henry will be remembered as the man who brought rock-and-roll to the iconic music venue that is Slane Castle.

“I want to pay tribute to him for the incredible contribution he made to arts, culture and of course his beloved county Meath.