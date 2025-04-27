Tributes to 'much-loved and valued member of the Kircubbin community' after grandmother dies in car crash

Portaferry Road runs along the shore of Strangford Lough. Image: Google

Tributes have been paid to a Co Down grandmother after her death in a pile-up on Friday morning (25th).

The woman, who has not been named, has been described by Strangford DUP MP Jim Shannon as a “much-loved and valued member of the Kircubbin community”.

"She’s from a very well known and well respected family in the area,” he said. “This is a real tragedy that has affected hundreds of people, though of course none more so than her family.

"Everyone in the village has been affected by these terrible events, this lady was an invaluable part of the life of Kircubbin.

“All of our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they struggle with this incredible tragedy.”

The woman, aged in her 60s, was a passenger in one of two cars involved in a pile-up with a lorry on Portaferry Road, on the outskirts of Newtownards.