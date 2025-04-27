Tributes to 'much-loved and valued member of the Kircubbin community' after grandmother dies in car crash
The woman, who has not been named, has been described by Strangford DUP MP Jim Shannon as a “much-loved and valued member of the Kircubbin community”.
"She’s from a very well known and well respected family in the area,” he said. “This is a real tragedy that has affected hundreds of people, though of course none more so than her family.
"Everyone in the village has been affected by these terrible events, this lady was an invaluable part of the life of Kircubbin.
“All of our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they struggle with this incredible tragedy.”
The woman, aged in her 60s, was a passenger in one of two cars involved in a pile-up with a lorry on Portaferry Road, on the outskirts of Newtownards.
A woman has died and eight others have been injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Co Down. Police were alerted to the crash on the Portaferry Road shortly after 10.20am on Friday. Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A red coloured lorry travelling towards Greyabbey had been involved in a collision with a silver Citroen Berlingo people carrier and a white Audi A3 car travelling in the direction of Newtownards. “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from our partner emergency services. “A passenger in the Citroen Berlingo, a woman aged in her 60s sadly died at the scene. “Eight other people, three men, two women and three children, attended hospital for treatment. “The Portaferry Road remains closed as an examination of the scene continues.” She added: “Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our inquiries. “You can call 101 and quote reference CW 422 25/04/25 or report online at
