Trick or Treat? Dogs Trust Ballymena shares advice on how to keep your dog safe at Howl-oween

Dogs Trust Ballymena have shared top tips to keep dogs safe as the UK heads towards Halloween.

Over half of dogs react to knocks at the door or outside noises, making Halloween a stressful time.

With Halloween, fireworks, and the festive season on the horizon, the Dogs Trust website has a lot of advice for supporting

dog owners.

Halloween can be a spook-tacular time for us humans, but unexpected knocking at the door, treats that aren't dog-friendly, and people dressed in elaborate costumes can turn Halloween into a 'fright night' for our four-legged friends.

Dogs Trust data shows that more than half of dogs rarely stay quiet when hearing door knocking or noises outside the home.

So it is important to Give your dog a safe space.

Giving your dog a safe, cosy space to retreat to when feeling overwhelmed or overstimulated is a great way to help give your dog a sense of security.

Dogs Trust Halloween advice

Turn your dog's favourite spot into a designated safe spot by adding a comfy bed or blankets to their favourite nook, crate or space in the house.

If your dog doesn't already have a favourite place, choose a space they spend time in, and make a cosy den for them.

Avoid spooky situations – It's a good idea to head out for your walk before any festivities begin. While on a walk, if you spot any trick-or-treaters, head away from them and reward your dog with a treat, helping them avoid ghoulish encounters that might spook your dog.

Keep the spooky treats for humans – It is vital to ensure that treats and sweets are kept safely out of your dog's reach, sight and smell, as many treats this Halloween, especially chocolate, are toxic to dogs.

If you are concerned your dog has chewed or consumed chocolate or sweets, or is showing signs of illness, contact a vet immediately.

Don't dress up your dog – It is important to keep the costumes as dressing up for humans only, as adding a new and unfamiliar item for your dog to wear can cause them to be uncomfortable.

You should be aware of anything that can cause abrasions or irritation or may cause your dog to overheat or stop them from expressing normal behaviour.

Train your dog not to react to doorbells or door knocking – The sound of the doorbell or a knock on the door can make some dogs feel excited or nervous.

Before welcoming spooky visitors, teach your dog to feel calm when hearing the door.

Training can start by getting your pooch used to the sounds of your door in a positive way (like knocking on a table), before progressing to using the actual door in training.

You can also train your dog to go to their bed when there is a knock at the door.

This training may take time, but Dogs Trust has specific 'How to prepare your dog for visitors' advice on its website.

Be careful with open doors – Before Halloween arrives, think about your dog's access to the door.

Pop your dog on their lead or make sure they don't have access to the door when trick or treaters pop by.

If you can't close off access to the door, you can train your dog to wait at doorways, helping keep everyone safe and happy.

Trick or Treat without your pooch – Even dogs who aren't worried by people dressed up or the excitement involved with Halloween may not enjoy "trick or treating" as much as humans.

Your dog may prefer to be home with their favourite toys in their safe and comfy space.

Dom Burke, Behaviour Policy Officer at Dogs Trust, said: "Halloween is lots of fun for us and our pets, and it is important to make sure that even when we are having our spooky fun, our dogs feel safe and sound.

"A dog's hearing is four times more sensitive than that of humans, and with lots of unusual sounds, smells, and sights at this time of year, it can be easy for your dog to become overwhelmed or worried.

"By following our simple steps and ensuring your pooch has a safe space to retreat to if needed, you can help your dog to stay safe, happy and ready to join in the Halloween fun."

Conor O’Kane, Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena, said: "Halloween is a spooky and fun time for the whole family, and it is much better with a wagging tail beside you!

Our top tips are a great way to ensure that your dog feels comfortable and has a good time.

"If you are interested in rehoming a dog, Dogs Trust Ballymena is open to the public five days a week, and you don't need an appointment to visit, meet dogs looking for homes, get advice or apply to adopt.

"As every dog is unique, finding the perfect match can take anything from a few weeks to several months. You only need to apply once every three months, and we will do everything we can to find the right dog for you, however long it takes."