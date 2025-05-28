TV star reveals holiday pool horror as she dived in to save her four-year-old son

The GB News host spoke out after being moved by the tragic death of Co Down four-year-old Edward Watson Massey. Image: Michelle Dewberry/GB News/Instagram

TV presenter Michelle Dewberry has revealed the moment she divided into a pool to save her four-year-old son.

Recalling the horrific moment in the wake of the tragic death of Co Down boy Edward Watson Massey, GB News personality ‘Dewbs’ said she wanted to “send all of my love and best wishes to [Edward’s] family”.

In a social media post in which she referred to being moved by news coverage of the tragedy that claimed little Edward’s life, she wrote: “My heart breaks for this poor family. When I read this, I honestly thought ‘there but for the grace of God go I’.

“A few weeks ago, we too were on holiday and my boy was in the pool. He was fully supervised by us, but one of his toys drifted out and he instinctively went to collect it.

GB News host Michelle Dewberry spoke of a horror incident that saw her diving into a pool to save her son. Photo: Michelle Dewberry/Instagram

“Unbeknownst to me, the pool depth changed steeply and my boy lost his footing. He went under, unable to do anything else.”

Jumping in fully clothed to save her son, she said: “Time seemed to stop still. I was slowed down by my dress, which of course instantly filled with water and dragged me back.

"It felt like ages that he was under the water before I managed to get to him. Two lifeguards came to help me too.

“I managed to get him out in time and I’m blessed to say he was OK, but I will never ever forget the terror in his eyes and the fear in my heart.”

Co Down boy Edward Watson Massey tragically died in an incident at the start of a holiday in Tenerife.

Turning to Edward’s family again, she said: “None of us deserve to go home without our babies. I can’t imagine what they must be going through right now. Truly devastating.”

The Co Down four-year-old, understood to be from the Seaforde and Clough area, died after entering a hotel pool in the first few hours of a family holiday in Tenerife.

The devastating accident happened last Thursday in San Miguel de Abona, on the southern coast of the largest of the Canary Islands.

According to reports on Spanish TV channel Telecinco, the four-year-old boy had been pulled out of the pool by a lifeguard but died after “failing to recover from a cardiac arrest”.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene shortly after 5pm local time, after receiving a call that a child had been rescued from a hotel pool and was in cardiac arrest.

Two life support ambulances and a medical helicopter sped to the hotel, and responders attempted to resuscitate the young boy – to no avail.

Edward’s death was confirmed at the scene of the incident, say reports.

A death notice published this week stated that he “tragically passed in the first few hours of their Tenerife holiday”, and described him as the “precious son of Richard and Joanne” and “loving brother and best friend of Victoria”.

Added the notice: “Edward will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by all his friends and family circle.

“He will be cherished in our hearts forever. Our lives will never be the same without him.”

Details of funeral arrangements are not yet available.

In the wake of the horrific incident, Rev David Bingham of Clough and Seaforde Presbyterian Church said the entire community is “in total shock at this absolutely tragic event”.