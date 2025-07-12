Twelfth 2025: Here are 35 images from 11th night bonfires in towns and cities across Northern Ireland

Last night effigies of migrants, the Irish rap group Kneecap, Irish flags and sectarian slogans topped loyalist bonfires in Northern Ireland.

The NIFRS said they dealt with a challenging night as bonfires were lit ahead of the July 12 celebrations.

Bonfires were burned at an estimated 300 locations in loyalist neighbourhoods on Thursday and Friday nights.

Effigies of migrants in a boat burn atop a bonfire at Moygashel, Co Tyrone, ahead of events to mark the Twelfth of July.

Effigies of migrants in a boat burn atop a bonfire at Moygashel, Co Tyrone, ahead of events to mark the Twelfth of July. Photo: Niall Carson

Police officers on duty on a motorway flyover as Bonfires are lit along Belfast's West Link motorway.

Police officers on duty on a motorway flyover as Bonfires are lit along Belfast's West Link motorway. Photo: Niall Carson

A loyalist bonfire criticised for being topped with Irish flags and sectarian slogans in the Highfield area of west Belfast is set alight at midnight on Friday.

A loyalist bonfire criticised for being topped with Irish flags and sectarian slogans in the Highfield area of west Belfast is set alight at midnight on Friday. Photo: Rebecca Black

