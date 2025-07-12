Twelfth 2025: Here are more 12th July Orange Order and band parade pictures from Belfast City Centre

By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Jul 2025, 16:02 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2025, 16:16 BST
These images show even more 12th July Orange Order and band parade pictures from Belfast City Centre.

See how many people you recognise.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th July 2025 Annual 12th July Orange Order and band parades in Belfast City Centre. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

1.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th July 2025 Annual 12th July Orange Order and band parades in Belfast City Centre. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th July 2025 Annual 12th July Orange Order and band parades in Belfast City Centre. Pride of The Shore North Belfast flute band. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

2.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th July 2025 Annual 12th July Orange Order and band parades in Belfast City Centre. Pride of The Shore North Belfast flute band. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th July 2025 Annual 12th July Orange Order and band parades in Belfast City Centre. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

3.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th July 2025 Annual 12th July Orange Order and band parades in Belfast City Centre. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th July 2025 Annual 12th July Orange Order and band parades in Belfast City Centre. Pride of The Shore North Belfast flute band. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

4.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th July 2025 Annual 12th July Orange Order and band parades in Belfast City Centre. Pride of The Shore North Belfast flute band. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

