See how many people you recognise.
1.
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th July 2025 Annual 12th July Orange Order and band parades in Belfast City Centre. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye
2.
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th July 2025 Annual 12th July Orange Order and band parades in Belfast City Centre. Pride of The Shore North Belfast flute band. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye
3.
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th July 2025 Annual 12th July Orange Order and band parades in Belfast City Centre. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye
4.
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th July 2025 Annual 12th July Orange Order and band parades in Belfast City Centre. Pride of The Shore North Belfast flute band. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.