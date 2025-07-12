Twelfth 2025: There was a colourful day in roasting temperatures in Rasharkin when 43 Lodges arrived in the town - 25 pictures

By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Jul 2025, 18:52 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2025, 19:13 BST
A colourful day was had in roasting temperatures in Rasharkin today as 43 Lodges and 30 bands and Lambeg drums arrived in the town.

Leading the parade was the Ballymaconnelly Sons of Conquerors Flute Band.

pictured at the Rasharkin District twelfth celebrations held in Rasharkin .PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

1.

pictured at the Rasharkin District twelfth celebrations held in Rasharkin .PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Photo Sales
Lorenna and Cathlyn hplmes with Siobhan Ainslie pictured at the Rasharkin District twelfth celebrations held in Rasharkin .PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

2.

Lorenna and Cathlyn hplmes with Siobhan Ainslie pictured at the Rasharkin District twelfth celebrations held in Rasharkin .PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Photo Sales
Jade elliott aRobert stewart and eLAINE Elliott pictured at the Rasharkin District twelfth celebrations held in Rasharkin .PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

3.

Jade elliott aRobert stewart and eLAINE Elliott pictured at the Rasharkin District twelfth celebrations held in Rasharkin .PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Photo Sales
Steven Small and GarethbMcMaster pictured at the Rasharkin District twelfth celebrations held in Rasharkin .PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

4.

Steven Small and GarethbMcMaster pictured at the Rasharkin District twelfth celebrations held in Rasharkin .PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice