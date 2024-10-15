Two people arrested following the report of a stabbing incident
It was reported at around 11.30pm that a man and a woman had entered a property in the Sloane Crescent area of Killyleagh and there was an altercation inside.
One man sustained stab wounds to the leg and was taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.
A 38-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and inflicting grievous bodily harm.
Both remain in police custody at present.
Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call officers in Downpatrick on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2033 15/10/24 or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.