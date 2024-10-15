Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have arrested two people following the report of a stabbing incident in Killyleagh on Monday evening, October 14th.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported at around 11.30pm that a man and a woman had entered a property in the Sloane Crescent area of Killyleagh and there was an altercation inside.

One man sustained stab wounds to the leg and was taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NIAS

A 38-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Both remain in police custody at present.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call officers in Downpatrick on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2033 15/10/24 or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.