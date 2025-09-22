Two people seriously injured after being struck by a horse on Benone Strand, Limavady - PSNI appeal for mobile or dash-cam footage

Air Ambulance

Police are appealing for information following a report of two people being injured after being struck by a horse on Benone Strand, Limavady.

Police are appealing for information following a report of two people being injured after being struck by a horse on Benone Strand, Limavady on Sunday, 21st September at around 10:45am.

Inspector Jack said: "The man and woman received medical treatment at the scene from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Coastguard colleagues before being taken to hospital.

"The man's injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

“A 66-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the investigation, has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to those who witnessed the collision and exactly what happened to make contact with us on 101, quoting reference number 509 21/09/25.