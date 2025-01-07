Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northern Ireland man has watched with alarm the major wildfire blaze that has engulfed a wealthy part of Los Angeles.

David Morrow had, coincidentally, been talking to the News Letter by WhatsApp on Tuesday about the risk of serious fires this year due to an unusually extreme Santa Ana wind, that means gusts up to 100mph in some parts of California.

A state of emergency has been declared after the wildfire forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people, some of whom abandoned their cars and fled on foot to safety with roads blocked.

David, originally from east Belfast, lives in the waterfront Marina Del Rey part of LA, with a view over yachts and the Pacific Ocean in one direction, and out towards the Santa Monica and Hollywood Hills in the other.

He had been explaining how it was perfect conditions for the sort of deadly blaze that has torn across the southwest United States, causing devastation in places in recent years, including the wealthy coastal enclave of Malibu in 2023, near Los Angeles (Malibu had serious fires again last month).

A few hours later, after explaining that temperatures were in the mid 20s Celsius with low humidity, David then saw from his apartment a blaze in the Pacific Palisades hills, about five miles away. You can see it on this web page. This was at around 1115am California time yesterday, 715pm UK. Then an hour, at 12.20pm (820pm UK) later there was so much smoke from the fire that he could no longer see the hills (another of the pictures on this page).

David said almost as soon as the blaze began: “This fire could pose a significant threat. It is very close to a lot of homes and built up areas.”

Speaking before nightfall (California is eight hours behind Northern Ireland) he said that even where he was, several miles to the southeast of Pacific Palisades, he was “packing a go bag in case it gets bad tonight”.

The fire over Pacific Palisades, near to the Hollywood Hills, as seen from the apartment of David Morrow in Marina Del Rey, on the coast. David, originally from east Belfast, was able to watch the whole conflagration from its beginning. Pic by David Morrow, January 7 2025

He added: “With winds at 80mph and embers can travel far and wide and start fires all over the place.”

After sunset, which is at 5pm local time (1am UK), David could see the massive fire in the night sky (top picture on this page).

Wealthy celebrities and public figures including the film director Stephen Spielberg live in Pacific Palisades, while the recent UK presidential contender Kamala Harris lives in neighbouring Brentwood. It is about five miles west of the Hollywood Hills, and forms part of a band of the wealthiest and most glamorous housing in the world.

David had in recent days been talking about the need for rainfall in Los Angeles. Recent dry winds, including the notorious Santa Anas, have contributed to warmer-than-average temperatures in southern California, where there has been very little rain so far this season.

An emerging wildfire over Pacific Palisades, a wealthy part of Los Angeles near the Hollywood Hills. David Morrow, originally from Belfast, had been talking about the risk of such a fire a few hours before he saw this in the distance at about 1115am California time, 715pm UK time. He took the image from his apartment in Marina Del Ray

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who was in southern California to attend the naming of a national monument by President Joe Biden, made a detour to the canyon to see “first hand the impact of these swirling winds and the embers”.

He said he found “not a few — many structures already destroyed”.

Officials did not give an exact number of structures damaged or destroyed in the Pacific Palisades wildfire, but they said about 30,000 residents are under evacuation orders and more than 13,000 structures were under threat.

The blaze began shortly after the start of a Santa Ana windstorm that the National Weather service warned could be “life threatening” and the strongest to hit Southern California in more than a decade.

An hour later, by 1220pm LA time/ 820pm UK time, the fire had spread so much that the smoke clouds meant the Pacific Palisades hills where the fire was burning could not be seen. Pic by David Morrow January 7 2025

The exact cause of the fire was unknown and no injuries had been reported, officials said.

Further evacuation orders were issued about 25 miles north east in Altadena after another fire spread to more than 200 acres by Tuesday evening, the Angeles National Forest posted on the social platform X.

The Eaton fire in Altadena started near a nature preserve. The flames spread so rapidly that staff at a senior care centre had to push dozens of residents in wheelchairs and hospital beds down the street to a parking lot where they waited in their bedclothes for ambulances and other vehicles to take them to safety.

The winds were expected to increase overnight and continue for days, producing isolated gusts that could top 100mph in mountains and foothills — including in areas that have not seen substantial rain in months.

“By no stretch of the imagination are we out of the woods,” Mr Newsom warned residents, saying the worst of the winds are expected between 10pm on Tuesday and 5am on Wednesday local time (1pm UK time). He declared a state of emergency on Tuesday local time.

On Tuesday evening, 28,300 households were without power due to the strong winds, according to the mayor’s office.

About 15,000 utility customers in Southern California had their power shut off to reduce the risk of equipment sparking blaze. A half a million customers total were at risk of losing power pre-emptively.

The fire swiftly consumed nearly two square miles of land in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood in western Los Angeles, sending up a dramatic plume of smoke visible across the city. It was one of several blazes across the area.

Sections of Interstate 10 and the scenic Pacific Coast Highway were closed to all non-essential traffic to aid in evacuation efforts. But other roads were blocked. Some residents jumped out of their vehicles to get out of danger and waited to be picked up.

The actor James Woods posted footage of flames burning through bushes and past palm trees on a hill near his home. The towering orange flames billowed among the landscaped yards between the homes.

“Standing in my driveway, getting ready to evacuate,” he said in the short video on X.

Actor Steve Guttenberg, who lives in the Pacific Palisades, urged people who abandoned their cars to leave their keys behind so they could be moved to make way for fire trucks.

“This is not a parking lot,” he told KTLA. “I have friends up there and they can’t evacuate… I’m walking up there as far as I can moving cars.”

The erratic weather caused Mr Biden to cancel plans to travel to inland Riverside County, where he was to announce the establishment of two new national monuments in the state.

He remained in Los Angeles, where smoke was visible from his hotel, and was briefed on the wildfires. The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved a grant to help reimburse California for the firefighting cost.

Mr Biden said in a statement that he and his team are communicating with state and local officials and he has offered “any federal assistance that is needed to help suppress the terrible Pacific Palisades fire”.

Some trees and vegetation on the grounds of the Getty Villa were burned by late on Tuesday, but staff and the museum collection remain safe, Getty President Katherine Fleming said in a statement.

The museum, located on the eastern end of the Pacific Palisades, is a separate campus of the world-famous Getty Museum that focuses on the art and culture of ancient Greece and Rome.

Film studios cancelled two movie premieres due to the fire and windy weather and the Los Angeles Unified School District said it temporarily relocated students from three campuses in the Pacific Palisades area.

Recent dry winds, including the notorious Santa Anas, have contributed to warmer-than-average temperatures in Southern California, where there has been very little rain so far this season. Southern California has not seen more than 0.1 inches (0.25 centimetres) of rain since early May.

Forecasters in southern California had warned of “life-threatening, destructive” gusts that could last for days, toppling trees, creating dangerous surf and bringing extreme fire risk to areas that have not seen substantial rain for months.

The US National Weather Service said what could be the strongest Santa Ana windstorm for more than a decade would peak in the early hours of Wednesday, when gusts could reach 80mph (129kph). Isolated gusts could top 100mph (160kph) in mountains and foothills.

The upcoming winds will act as an “atmospheric blow-dryer” for vegetation, bringing a long period of fire risk that could extend into the more populated lower hills and valleys, according to Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with the University of California, Los Angeles and the National Centre for Atmospheric Research.

“We really haven’t seen a season as dry as this one follow a season as wet as the previous one,” Mr Swain said during a livestream. “All of that extra abundant growth of grass and vegetation followed immediately by a wind event of this magnitude while it’s still so incredibly dry, elevates the risk.”

Southern California hasn’t seen more than 0.1 inch (0.25cm) of rain since early May. Much of the region has fallen into moderate drought conditions, according to the US Drought Monitor. Meanwhile, in the north there have been multiple drenching storms.

Areas where gusts could create extreme fire conditions include the charred footprint of last month’s wind-driven Franklin Fire, which damaged or destroyed 48 structures, mostly homes, in and around Malibu.

The blaze was one of nearly 8,000 wildfires that added up to scorch more than 1,560 square miles (more than 4,040 square kilometres) last year.