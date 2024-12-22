Ulster's roads claim two victims in the weekend before Christmas
A man aged in his 70s died following a road crash in Co Antrim on Friday night.
The collision, involving a black Porsche and a lorry, took place in Ballynure at around 6.30pm on Friday .
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was taken to hospital.
Inspector Cherith Adair of the Collision Investigation Unit said: "It was reported to police at around 6.30pm on Friday that a black Porsche Cayenne mounted a roundabout on the Belfast Road and collided with a lorry.
"Sadly a man in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene.
"A woman has been taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this stage.
"Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information or dash-cam footage available, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1323 - 20/12/24."
Meanwhile police have named the man who died in a road traffic collision in Dungannon on Friday evening as Edmund Hughes from Dungannon. Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report, shortly after 6.30pm, that a pedestrian had collided with a vehicle on John Street. “Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. Sadly, the pedestrian later died from their injuries in hospital. “Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.”
Sinn Féin Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA Colm Gildernew said his thoughts and heartfelt condolences were with the victim’s family and friends.
“I urge anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or who may have dashcam footage or any information, to bring it forward to the police to assist with their investigation,” he said.
”This is a heartbreaking incident for the local community, and I know the people of Dungannon will rally around to support all those affected."