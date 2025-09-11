UPDATE: One person rushed to hospital after three car collision closes Saintfield Road in Lisburn

NIAS

One person has been rushed to hospital after a three vehicle road traffic collision on the Saintfield Road.

In a statement the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 08:01 on

Thursday 11th September, following reports of an RTC in the Saintfield Road

They said that NIAS dispatched 3 Emergency Ambulances and a Rapid Response Paramedic was also tasked to attend.

And following assessment and initial treatment at scene, one patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast by Ambulance.