Urgent appeal about whereabouts of missing 15-year-old Phoebe Cush last seen wearing a Celtic top and grey tracksuit bottoms

Police have launched an urgent appeal to locate missing 15-year-old Phoebe Cush.

In an appeal on Police West Belfast officers say they are ‘becoming increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of Phoebe Cush’.

They add that ‘Phoebe was last seen in West Belfast at approximately 5.30pm on 21/09/25’.

The post adds: ‘Phoebe is described as being approximately 5 foot 3 inches tall, slim build and with Short, Black hair, differing to the photograph attached.

‘Phoebe was last seen wearing a Celtic top, grey tracksuit bottoms and Black Converse.