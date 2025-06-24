Urgent appeal to find high risk missing Christopher Johnston who is believed to be in Ballyclare area
Police are appealing for assistance to find Christopher Johnston.
A post on Police Antrim & Newtownabbey says: ‘Police are currently trying to locate high risk missing person - Christopher Johnston.
‘Christopher is believed to be in the area of Ballyclare.
‘He is wearing a grey Belkini hoodie and a dark coloured cap’.
Anyone with any information about Christopher is asked to contact police on 999 or 101 quoting reference 911 of 23/06/25
