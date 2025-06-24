Urgent appeal to find high risk missing Christopher Johnston who is believed to be in Ballyclare area

By Gemma Murray
Published 24th Jun 2025, 07:34 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are appealing for assistance to find Christopher Johnston.

A post on Police Antrim & Newtownabbey says: ‘Police are currently trying to locate high risk missing person - Christopher Johnston.

‘Christopher is believed to be in the area of Ballyclare.

‘He is wearing a grey Belkini hoodie and a dark coloured cap’.

Anyone with any information about Christopher is asked to contact police on 999 or 101 quoting reference 911 of 23/06/25

Related topics:BallyclarePoliceAntrimNewtownabbey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice