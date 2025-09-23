Urgent appeal to find missing Aisha with 'black curly shoulder length hair and green eyes'

Police are appealing for information about missing Aisha Petrikova.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post on Police Mid Ulster police ask for the public to help them locate the missing woman.

They say that ‘Aisha was last seen in Dungannon at approximately 8pm on Monday 22nd September’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they add that Aisha was last seen wearing ‘a black jumper, a dark green hooded jacket, black leggings’.

‘Aisha is described as being slim build, approximately 5ft 8ins tall with black curly shoulder length hair and green eyes,’ adds the post.