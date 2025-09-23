Urgent appeal to find missing Aisha with 'black curly shoulder length hair and green eyes'
In a post on Police Mid Ulster police ask for the public to help them locate the missing woman.
They say that ‘Aisha was last seen in Dungannon at approximately 8pm on Monday 22nd September’.
And they add that Aisha was last seen wearing ‘a black jumper, a dark green hooded jacket, black leggings’.
‘Aisha is described as being slim build, approximately 5ft 8ins tall with black curly shoulder length hair and green eyes,’ adds the post.
Police further ask anyone who sees Aisha to please contact Police on 101 and quote reference number 1614 – 22/09/25