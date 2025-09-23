Urgent appeal to find missing Aisha with 'black curly shoulder length hair and green eyes'

By Gemma Murray
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 07:43 BST
Police are appealing for information about missing Aisha Petrikova.

In a post on Police Mid Ulster police ask for the public to help them locate the missing woman.

They say that ‘Aisha was last seen in Dungannon at approximately 8pm on Monday 22nd September’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And they add that Aisha was last seen wearing ‘a black jumper, a dark green hooded jacket, black leggings’.

‘Aisha is described as being slim build, approximately 5ft 8ins tall with black curly shoulder length hair and green eyes,’ adds the post.

Police further ask anyone who sees Aisha to please contact Police on 101 and quote reference number 1614 – 22/09/25

Related topics:Police
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice