Urgent appeal to find missing Hannah Boal - last seen carrying a pink bag
Police have launched an appeal to find missing Hannah Boal.
A post on Police Antrim & Newtownabbey says that Hannah was ‘last seen in the Sequoia Gardens area of Newtownabbey on Sunday 22nd June 2025 at approx 20:30 hours’.
The appeal adds that she was last seen wearing a black and white striped top, black jeans, a black Nike puffa coat, white trainers and carrying a pink bag.
It adds that Hannah may be in the Belfast area – and if you know of Hannah’s whereabouts please contact 101 with reference number 1596 of 22/06/25.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.