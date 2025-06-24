Urgent appeal to find missing Hannah Boal - last seen carrying a pink bag

Police have launched an appeal to find missing Hannah Boal.

A post on Police Antrim & Newtownabbey says that Hannah was ‘last seen in the Sequoia Gardens area of Newtownabbey on Sunday 22nd June 2025 at approx 20:30 hours’.

The appeal adds that she was last seen wearing a black and white striped top, black jeans, a black Nike puffa coat, white trainers and carrying a pink bag.

It adds that Hannah may be in the Belfast area – and if you know of Hannah’s whereabouts please contact 101 with reference number 1596 of 22/06/25.

