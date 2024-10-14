Urgent appeal to find missing Julia Stokes last seen two weeks ago in city centre
Police remain concerned for the well being of Missing Person Julia Stokes / Orr.
A post on Police Derry and Strabane said that Julia is 40-years-old with long black hair.
Julia is also around 5ft 2ins tall and of medium bu.
The appeal adds that it is currently unknown what she is currently wearing.
Julia was last seen in the city centre approximately 2 weeks ago by family – who are ‘obviously concerned and seek your assistance to locate her’.
If you know Julia, have an up to date phone number for her, or know where she currently is, please contact 101 quoting serial 1155 of the 6/10/24.
