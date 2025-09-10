Urgent appeal to find missing Layla Douglas - last seen wearing pink top and carrying large brown bag

By Gemma Murray
Published 10th Sep 2025, 12:28 BST
Police have launched an appeal on social media to find missing Layla Douglas.
An appeal on Police Mid Ulster posted yesterday says: ‘Police are concerned regarding the whereabouts of Layla Douglas.

‘Layla was last seen at approximately 1730 hours today on the Toberhead Road, Magherafelt walking in the direction of the Glenshane.

Missing Layla Douglas

‘She is wearing a pink top, black leggings, carrying a large brown handbag and has long dark brown hair’.

They ask ‘anyone has seen Layla or has any information please call 101 quoting reference 1019 of 09/09/25’.

