Urgent appeal to find missing NI man Gary McClean thought to be in Spain

By Gemma Murray
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 08:07 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 08:09 BST
Police are asking the public for help in finding missing Gary McClean.

An appeal by Police Derry City & Strabane says: ‘Gary McClean has been reported to Police as a Missing Person.

‘Gary is described as 55 years old, and is believed to have travelled to Northern Spain on the 22nd of August, however was last spoken to by friends on the 12th of September.

‘Gary is believed to be travelling throughout the region in a Fiat Ducato in a campervan’.

The appeal adds: ‘Do you know Gary, have you spoken to him recently or have you been in contact with him since the 12th of September?

‘If you have please get in contact as this would bring great comfort and reassurance to his friends and family’.

They ask anyone with information to ‘please use the 101 number or use the online reporting portal to update Police with any information you may have’ or ‘call 101 quoting serial 74 of the 16/09/2025’.

