Urgent appeal to identify owner of personal items found on Newcastle slipway

Newcastle Coastguard team has been called to Newcastle harbour this morning (6am Monday, August 18) after the discovery of items on the slipway.

A worrying post from Newcastle Coastguard adds: ‘Does anyone recognise them?

‘Did you leave them behind, intending to collect them today?

‘Do you know who they might belong to?

‘If anyone can shed any light on this please telephone 999 and ask for the Coastguard’.