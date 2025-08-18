Urgent appeal to identify owner of personal items found on Newcastle slipway

By Gemma Murray
Published 18th Aug 2025, 08:50 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2025, 09:09 BST
Newcastle Coastguard team has been called to Newcastle harbour this morning (6am Monday, August 18) after the discovery of items on the slipway.

A worrying post from Newcastle Coastguard adds: ‘Does anyone recognise them?

‘Did you leave them behind, intending to collect them today?

‘Do you know who they might belong to?

‘If anyone can shed any light on this please telephone 999 and ask for the Coastguard’.

The appeal was made on Newcastle Coastguard Facebook page.

