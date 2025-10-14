A picture taken on August 5, 2014 in Saint-Paul-les-Dax, southwestern France, shows a person holding an Asian predatory wasp, also known as Asian Hornet, with its sting out.

The first confirmed sighting of an Asian Hornet in Northern Ireland has been confirmed by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency.

The Asian Hornet was captured in the Dundonald area of Belfast on 10 October by a vigilant member of the public.

Otherwise known as Yellow-legged hornet, the Asian Hornet is a harmful invasive species originating from east Asia and first recorded in Europe in 2004.

Individuals and nests are increasingly recorded in southern counties of England and two nests were found and destroyed in the Cork area earlier this summer.

The species is a highly effective predator of insects including honeybees, wasps and other important pollinators, such as hoverflies.

Due to its aggressive nature and feeding habits, it could have a serious impact on native insect biodiversity and on pollination services more widely.

NIEA officials have deployed specialist equipment and commenced a monitoring programme involving live traps and visual survey to determine if this is an isolated individual or whether there may be a nest.

If other Asian hornets are detected and confirmed, intensive monitoring will continue to trace and remove any nest, with monitoring afterwards to ensure that there is no further Asian hornet activity.

NIEA officers are being assisted by colleagues from the National Biodiversity Data Centre, as part of the Shared Island Biosecurity and Invasive Species Initiative, benefiting from the practical experience they have gained from recent Cork and Cobh incursions.

Andrew Muir, Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs commented: "This is a harmful species that I do not wish to see becoming established in Northern Ireland as it presents a serious threat to both biosecurity and local ecology, particularly valuable pollinating insects.

"In current evidence this is a solitary asian hornet, but a Departmental response is underway to ensure that no other Asian hornets are present. I am grateful to the Dundonald householder who captured and reported the Asian hornet and would urge the public to remain alert to the potential presence of this insect."

To allow for a rapid and proactive response to any confirmed sightings in Northern Ireland, NIEA published the Northern Ireland Rapid Response Contingency Plan for Asian Hornet in 2020, which can be found on the DAERA website at https://invasivespeciesni.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Northern-Ireland-AH-RR-Contingency-Plan-minus-contacts-details.pdf

This plan is currently under review, along with the Invasive Alien Species Strategy for Northern Ireland.

The public are also urged to be vigilant and report any suspect insects, ideally with a photograph, to DAERA via the Asian Hornet Watch app at https://www.brc.ac.uk/app/asian-hornet-watch or via CEDaR invasive species online recording at http://www2.habitas.org.uk/records/ISI. Suspected nests should not be disturbed but reported immediately.