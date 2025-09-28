Whiteabbey Hospital: 51 firefighters attend blaze at hospital in Newtownabbey

By Roderick McMurray
Published 28th Sep 2025, 13:50 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2025, 18:15 BST
Fire crews were tasked this morning to Whiteabbey Hospital shortly after 11amplaceholder image
Firefighters are currently attending a blaze at Whiteabbey Hospital in Newtownabbey.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “Following an initial call at 1109hrs on Sunday 28th September 2025, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are in attendance at a fire at Whiteabbey Hospital, Newtownabbey.

"Six fire appliances, two aerial appliances and 51 firefighters are in attendance supported by a Command Support Unit and other specialist vehicles.

"Members of the public are asked to please avoid the area help support firefighting operations.

"Local residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed.”

A later statement from the NIFRS said fire service personnel were still in attendance but that operational activities were “scaling down”.

