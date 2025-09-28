Whiteabbey Hospital: 51 firefighters attend blaze at hospital in Newtownabbey

Fire crews were tasked this morning to Whiteabbey Hospital shortly after 11am

Firefighters are currently attending a blaze at Whiteabbey Hospital in Newtownabbey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “Following an initial call at 1109hrs on Sunday 28th September 2025, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are in attendance at a fire at Whiteabbey Hospital, Newtownabbey.

"Six fire appliances, two aerial appliances and 51 firefighters are in attendance supported by a Command Support Unit and other specialist vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Members of the public are asked to please avoid the area help support firefighting operations.

"Local residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed.”