Woman dead after Co Londonderry road crash - victim named as Joyce Taggart, 84

The PSNI have announced that a woman has died as a result of a road crash.

The two-vehicle traffic collision occurred in the Ballykelly area this afternoon, in Co Londonderry.

The victim has been named as 84-year-old Joyce Taggart from the Ballykelly area.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly after 2.15pm of a collision involving a bus and car on the Clooney Road.

"Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from other emergency services but sadly, Mrs Taggart who was the driver of the car sadly died at the scene.

“We are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone with dash-cam or other footage that could assist with our enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 930 26/09/24.