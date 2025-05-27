Woman in 40s dies in 'accidental house fire' as sympathy expressed

Sympathy has been expressed after a woman in her 40s died in a house fire in Rockfield Gardens, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh.

Today a statement from the NIFRS says that “the thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a woman who died following a house fire at Rockfield Gardens, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh”.

“One appliance and 1 water tanker from Belleek Fire Station, 1 appliance from Enniskillen Fire Station and 1 appliance from Irvinestown Fire Station were called to the incident at 12.14pm on Sunday (25 May 2025),” it adds.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and ventilated the house.

"One female occupant, aged in her 40s, was rescued from the property but tragically died at the scene.

“Firefighters left the incident at 3.00pm.