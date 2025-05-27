Woman in 40s dies in 'accidental house fire' as sympathy expressed

By Gemma Murray
Published 27th May 2025, 15:01 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 15:06 BST

Sympathy has been expressed after a woman in her 40s died in a house fire in Rockfield Gardens, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh.

Today a statement from the NIFRS says that “the thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a woman who died following a house fire at Rockfield Gardens, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh”.

“One appliance and 1 water tanker from Belleek Fire Station, 1 appliance from Enniskillen Fire Station and 1 appliance from Irvinestown Fire Station were called to the incident at 12.14pm on Sunday (25 May 2025),” it adds.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and ventilated the house.

Rockfield Gardens BelleekRockfield Gardens Belleek
Rockfield Gardens Belleek

"One female occupant, aged in her 40s, was rescued from the property but tragically died at the scene.

“Firefighters left the incident at 3.00pm.

"The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.”

