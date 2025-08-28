Woman is charged with causing death of 80-year-old motorcyclist over two years ago

​/

A WOMAN is charged with causing the death of an 80-year-old motorcyclist by driving without due care and attention.

Louise Omelvena (41), of Ballynulto Road, Glenwherry, is charged with causing the death of Wesley James West who died following a collision which happened at Church Road in the Glenwherry area on May 7 in 2023.

The accused was not present at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday and the case was adjourned to September 25.

Church Road, Glenwherry, on which the accident occurred

A defence solicitor said the papers in the case are "voluminous".

He said interview transcripts have also been requested.

The solicitor added: "We may also be getting our own engineering evidence but that is something under consideration".

On May 11 in 2023 the PSNI said in a press release a man died following a two vehicle collision which happened on May 7.

A spokesperson said: “We received a report shortly after 10.20am that a car and a motorcycle had been involved in a collision.

“Officers attended the scene together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.