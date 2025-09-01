'You never think they’d go out to school one morning and not come back' - Grieving mother reinforces bus safety plea

Back-to school pictures flooding social media have a bitter-sweet edge for grieving mother Stella McGinn whose 11-year-old daughter was killed in a traffic collision on March 6, 2024.

The distressing news that the Year 8 Saint Pius X pupil left her home for school and never returned after her tragic death disembarking from a school bus.

This devastated her family and shook the entire community.

Caitlin Rose McMullan starting Year 8

"It is terrible seeing all the back to school pictures from parents on social media and then all my memories coming up again on the phone,” said Caitlin-Rose’s mother Stella.

"I just had to leave all that.

"I remember so clearly taking the pictures of Caitlin Rose on her first day (at big school) and her telling me I was too close, to get the angle right and put the phone up higher.

"It brought back all those memories. You never think they’d go out to school one morning and not come back.

Stella McGinn

"Now she would be going into Year 9 and would be all drama-rama as usual.

"She was starting to find her feet and become the person she wanted to be, finding her own unique style and personality. They grow up in First year.

"But I am now trying to keep busy to get through all of his”.

Earlier this year Stella was among a number of parents who went to Stormont to call for better safety measures on school buses after the tragic death of her daughter who was killed after she stepped off her school bus.

Caitlin Rose on holiday

However, Stella does not believe any new law will be passed until next year.

When asked how she managed to put all her grief into energy for a campaign to try to ensure no other teenager dies like her daughter did, Stella said: “Are you going to let it happen to another family and lie burying your head in the sand or do something about it?

"I still have a wee boy who has to get to and from school – Shea.

"How many newspapers have we all seen with a young child in the front after a road death and we say isn’t that awful and then walk on.

"Nothing has been done about it yet, but I am trying to change the legislation.

"We only have to June next year for new legislation to be passed or a new voting system starts again.

"So I am hoping by speaking out at the start of a new school year the momentum will be kept up and the legislation will move further forward.”

Earlier this year Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins announced her intention for a law to prohibit the overtaking of school buses which have stopped to drop off or pick up passengers.