Young man rushed to hospital after being assaulted with a broken bottle in Portadown
In a statement the PSNI said that it was reported that ‘around 5.40pm, a man aged in his 20’s was assaulted by a male armed with a broken bottle in the Market Street area of the town’.
The man sustained injuries to his chest as a result of the incident and required hospital treatment.
And a 22-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
He has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.
And officers investigating the incident would ask anyone with any information or footage which could assist with them with their enquiries to contact police in Armagh on 101, quoting reference number 1382 12/08/25.
A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.