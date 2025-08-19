Young man rushed to hospital after being assaulted with a broken bottle in Portadown

Police are appealing for information about a serious assault in Portadown Town Centre on Tuesday 12th August where a young man was attacked with a broken bottle.

In a statement the PSNI said that it was reported that ‘around 5.40pm, a man aged in his 20’s was assaulted by a male armed with a broken bottle in the Market Street area of the town’.

The man sustained injuries to his chest as a result of the incident and required hospital treatment.

And a 22-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

He has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

And officers investigating the incident would ask anyone with any information or footage which could assist with them with their enquiries to contact police in Armagh on 101, quoting reference number 1382 12/08/25.