The News Letter understands that it is a serious incident which required the attendance of the Air Ambulance at Enagh Lough in the village of Strathfoyle to the north east of Londonderry.

Two people have been taken to Altnagelvin Hospital though it is unclear at this stage if more people are involved in the emergency response.

A rapid response paramedic, five emergency crews, one HART (Hazardous Area Response Team) crew, an ambulance officer were also tasked to the scene along with Foyle Search and Rescue, the PSNI, and the Northern Ireland Fire Service.

Northern Ireland's Air Ambulance was at the scene

This evening police confirmed they are currently dealing with “an incident” in the Temple Road area of Londonderry.