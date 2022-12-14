Emergency services attend burning vehicle - passable with care - collision on Giant's Ring Road
A fire in a vehicle on the A2 Shore Road city bound, close to Troopers Lane, has now been extinguished.
By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Earlier TrafficwatchNI posted: “A vehicle is on fire on the A2 Shore Road City bound close to Troopers Lane.
"Emergency services are in attendance.”
A later post said: “#A2Carrickfergus Fire has been extinguished. Traffic is now moving freely.
AND motorists were also being advised of a road traffic collision on the Giant's Ring Road, Belfast at the junction with the Ballylesson Road.
A PSNI spokesman said the collision has now been cleared.